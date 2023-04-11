A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Forces fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. Conducting bilateral operations exemplifies the U.S.-Japan alliance’s ability to quickly and decisively respond to threats against Japan and the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
