    355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 3 of 10]

    355th FS refuels over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Amber Little McLarty, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental journeyman conducts pre-flight procedures on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling operations in the Indo-Pacific theater, supporting U.S. forces and regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 22:30
    Photo ID: 7749742
    VIRIN: 230414-F-VQ804-1112
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

