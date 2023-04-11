Senior Airman Marshall Haynes, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental journeyman conducts pre-flight procedures on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Bilateral operations exemplify the U.S. and Japan alliance's ability to quickly and decisively respond to threats within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 22:30
|Photo ID:
|7749737
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-VQ804-1073
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT