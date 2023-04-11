Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2023 [Image 1 of 8]

    Salaknib 2023

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment partook in a piece of a banana tree that was given to him by a Filipino Special Forces instructor . The tree is cut and stripped of the bark and is able to be consumed for food as a survival tactic during Jungle Training. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    Phillipines

    Salaknib

    Phillipines
    Army
    Salaknib

