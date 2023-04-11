Salaknib 2023

U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment partook in a piece of a banana tree that was given to him by a Filipino Special Forces instructor . The tree is cut and stripped of the bark and is able to be consumed for food as a survival tactic during Jungle Training. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

