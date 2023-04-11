U.S. Army soldiers practiced starting a fire with the instructions he was taught during the fire portion of the Jungle Survival Training . The Jungle survival training is a part of the Salaknib 2023 Exercise between the U.S. Army and Philippine Army.( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7745941 VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1028 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.43 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.