U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment partook in rice cooked in a bamboo log that was prepared by Filipinos Special Forces Soldiers during the Jungle Survival training. The method of cooking the rice is useful for soldiers with no tools except a knife ,bamboo bark, and a hollowed bamboo tree. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).
