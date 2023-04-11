U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment partook in rice cooked in a bamboo log that was prepared by Filipinos Special Forces Soldiers during the Jungle Survival training. The method of cooking the rice is useful for soldiers with no tools except a knife ,bamboo bark, and a hollowed bamboo tree. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7745940 VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1027 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.86 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.