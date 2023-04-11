Filipino Special Forces soldiers successfully started a fire at the end of the Jungle Survival Training class with the technique taught to them by the instructors earlier during the day. During the Jungle Survival class starting a fire was a key survival tactic for soldiers and showed they would most likely survive in the jungle .( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).
03.14.2023
04.18.2023
|7745943
|230314-A-WN886-1030
|6720x4480
|3.78 MB
FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|2
|0
