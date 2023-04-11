Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Survival Training [Image 7 of 8]

    Jungle Survival Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment took a moment to relax in an improvised shelter constructed during Jungle Survival Training . The shelter was constructed by Filipino Special Forces soldiers during the shelter portion of the Jungle Survival Training . ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7745942
    VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Phillipines
    Army
    Salaknib

