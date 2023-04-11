Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Survival Training [Image 4 of 8]

    Jungle Survival Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to start a fire with just 2 pieces of bamboo bark during the Jungle Survival Training . The 2 day Jungle Survival Training is a part of the Salaknib 2023 Exercise at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines that will host Jungle School for the soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7745939
    VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2023
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training
    Jungle Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Phillipines
    Army
    Salaknib

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT