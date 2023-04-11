Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to start a fire with just 2 pieces of bamboo bark during the Jungle Survival Training . The 2 day Jungle Survival Training is a part of the Salaknib 2023 Exercise at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines that will host Jungle School for the soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
by SGT Dominic Purnell