Filipino Special Forces instructor demonstrated how to start a fire with just 2 pieces of bamboo bark during the Jungle Survival Training . The 2 day Jungle Survival Training is a part of the Salaknib 2023 Exercise at Fort Magsaysay in the Philippines that will host Jungle School for the soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7745939
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-WN886-1026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
