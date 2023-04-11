U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment looked on as Filipino Special Forces skinned a king cobra of its skin during the Jungle Survival Training. The purpose of skinning the king cobra is to prepare it as a source of food to help soldiers survive off the land during jungle training. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7745938 VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1025 Resolution: 6365x4480 Size: 2.91 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.