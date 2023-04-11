U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment looked on as Filipino Special Forces skinned a king cobra of its skin during the Jungle Survival Training. The purpose of skinning the king cobra is to prepare it as a source of food to help soldiers survive off the land during jungle training. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7745938
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-WN886-1025
|Resolution:
|6365x4480
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
