    Jungle Survival Training [Image 3 of 8]

    Jungle Survival Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Regiment looked on as Filipino Special Forces skinned a king cobra of its skin during the Jungle Survival Training. The purpose of skinning the king cobra is to prepare it as a source of food to help soldiers survive off the land during jungle training. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Dominic Purnell).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 7745938
    VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1025
    Resolution: 6365x4480
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Salaknib 2023
    Salaknib

    TAGS

    Phillipines
    Army
    Salaknib

