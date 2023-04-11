Filipino Special Forces instructor handled a female king cobra during the Jungle Survival Training that was taught to

U.S. Army Infantry Soldiers of the 27th infantry Regiment. The training is a part of the Jungle School that the Soldiers will partake in to earn their Jungle tab while in the Philippines. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. D

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:58 Photo ID: 7745937 VIRIN: 230314-A-WN886-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.43 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.