Filipino Special Forces instructor handled a female king cobra during the Jungle Survival Training that was taught to
U.S. Army Infantry Soldiers of the 27th infantry Regiment. The training is a part of the Jungle School that the Soldiers will partake in to earn their Jungle tab while in the Philippines. ( U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. D
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7745937
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-WN886-1024
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Survival Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dominic Purnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
