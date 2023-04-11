U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) fold a U.S. flag during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. The cemetery allows all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement to be buried there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:58
Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
