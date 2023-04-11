Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony [Image 6 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) plays taps during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. Family members and service members attended the ceremony to pay tribute to Schrader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 20:58
    Photo ID: 7739305
    VIRIN: 230413-F-CB366-1072
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Cemetery of the Pacific
    Interment Ceremony
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT