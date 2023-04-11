U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

A U.S. Navy chaplain talks during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader was accounted for on Sept. 27, 2022. To identify Schrader, scientists from Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency DPAA used dental records and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
04.13.2023
04.13.2023 20:58
7739304
230413-F-CB366-1058
3680x2456
4.06 MB
HONOLULU, HI, US
0
0
