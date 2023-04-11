Family members of U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader watch as his casket is lowered into the ground at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. The cemetery is home to various U.S. service members who died during past conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7739314
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-CB366-1138
|Resolution:
|3304x2183
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony, by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS
