U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

Family members of U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader watch as his casket is lowered into the ground at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. The cemetery is home to various U.S. service members who died during past conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

