U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) render salutes as a casket holding U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader’s remains are lowered into the ground at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. Schrader was killed during World War II and accounted for on Sept. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

