Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) render salutes as a casket holding U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader’s remains are lowered into the ground at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. Schrader was killed during World War II and accounted for on Sept. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7739316
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-CB366-1140
|Resolution:
|2228x1636
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
