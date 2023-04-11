U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) take a casket out of a hearse during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader was accounted for on Sept. 27, 2022, after being killed during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 20:58
|Photo ID:
|7739297
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-CB366-1021
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
