U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) holds part of a U.S. flag during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. To identify the remains of U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader, personnel with DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

