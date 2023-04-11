U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) move a casket during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 13, 2023. Family members and service members attended the ceremony to pay tribute to U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader, who was accounted for on Sept. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 20:58 Photo ID: 7739300 VIRIN: 230413-F-CB366-1034 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 3.37 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Commander Frederick Schrader Interment Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.