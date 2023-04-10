4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

Spc. Jordan Sherry, a mortarman from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires the M17 Pistol during the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, April 10, 2023, Fort Benning, Georgia. The pistol marksmanship event tested competitors' ability to effectively employ the M17 pistol at a small arms qualification range. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

