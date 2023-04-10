4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

Pfc. Justin Wade, a mortarman from 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, fires the M17 Pistol during the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, April 10, 2023, Fort Benning, Georgia. Pfc. Wade's return to Fort Benning comes mere months after he graduated from Advanced Individual Training at the very same base. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

