    4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 15 of 23]

    4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Werden 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Austin High from 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uses a map and protractor to determine the distance between two plotted points during the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Mortarmen use analog tools to first detrmine the distance between two points and then determine the elevation necessary to shoot mortar rounds that distance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 22:28
    Photo ID: 7731775
    VIRIN: 230410-A-NR899-920
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 23 of 23], by CPT Alexander Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

