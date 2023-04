4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

Pvt. Jaguar Super, a mortarman from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, inspects his targets before the rifle marksmanship portion of the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, April 10, 2023, Fort Benning, Georgia. Pvt. Super is from Portland, Oregon and only recently graduated from Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

