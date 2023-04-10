Spc. Jordan Sherry, a mortarman from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uses a plotting board to manually calculate the data necessary to accurately engage a simulated enemy using indirect fires during the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, April 10, 2023, Fort Benning, Georgia. The plotting board is the most efficient analog tool that use mortarmen to compute complex calculations between two or more different points. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7731782 VIRIN: 230410-A-NR899-065 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 0 B Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 23 of 23], by CPT Alexander Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.