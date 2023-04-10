4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

Spc. Samuel Herbert, a mortarman in 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reloads his M4A1 Carbine during the rifle marksmanship portion of the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, April 10, 2023, Fort Benning, Georgia. Spc. Herbert is from Knoxville, Tennessee. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

