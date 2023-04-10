Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 17 of 23]

    4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Werden 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Autumn Clark, a Soldier in 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from New Richmond, Ohio, receives guidance before the rifle marksmanship event in the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Nearly two dozen teams are competing to represent their units, branches, and countries. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

    This work, 4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 23 of 23], by CPT Alexander Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

