4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

Staff Sgt. Autumn Clark, a Soldier in 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from New Richmond, Ohio, receives guidance before the rifle marksmanship event in the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Nearly two dozen teams are competing to represent their units, branches, and countries. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

