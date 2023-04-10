Sgt. Austin High from 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uses a map and protractor to determine the distance between two plotted points during the 2023 Best Mortar Competition, Fort Benning, Georgia, April 10, 2023. Sgt. High will use this information to then compute the data for a fire mission on 60mm, 81mm, or 120mm mortar systems. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7731773 VIRIN: 230410-A-NR899-886 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 0 B Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Inf. Div. Teams Compete at the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 23 of 23], by CPT Alexander Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.