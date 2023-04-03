A-10 makes final descent

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Domingue, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares for takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Domingue was the last pilot to fly tail number 80-149 to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023
Date Posted: 04.10.2023
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US