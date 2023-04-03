An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits under a sun shade before takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. After 43 years of service to the Air Force, this A-10 was flown to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, for retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
