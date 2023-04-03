Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 makes final descent [Image 4 of 8]

    A-10 makes final descent

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits under a sun shade before takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. After 43 years of service to the Air Force, this A-10 was flown to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, for retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 10:12
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

