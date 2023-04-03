An A-10C Thunderbolt II heads to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, from Moody AFB, Georgia, April 5, 2023. The A-10 will be received by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group where they will begin to preserve the air frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7730293
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-BU839-1040
|Resolution:
|5920x3315
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
