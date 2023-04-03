A-10 makes final descent

An A-10C Thunderbolt II heads to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, from Moody AFB, Georgia, April 5, 2023. The A-10 will be received by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group where they will begin to preserve the air frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023, by A1C Whitney Gillespie