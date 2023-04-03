Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 makes final descent [Image 1 of 8]

    A-10 makes final descent

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II heads to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, from Moody AFB, Georgia, April 5, 2023. The A-10 will be received by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group where they will begin to preserve the air frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 10:12
    Photo ID: 7730293
    VIRIN: 230405-F-BU839-1040
    Resolution: 5920x3315
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 makes final descent

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

