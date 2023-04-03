U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Domingue, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, begins his takeoff from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, to Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, April 5, 2023. Domingue will be the last pilot to fly this particular A-10 as it heads off to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7730294
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-BU839-1036
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT