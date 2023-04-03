Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 makes final descent

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 74th Fighter Squadron dedicated crew chief prepares an A-10 pilot for takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Crew chiefs are responsible for identifying maintenance issues with their aircraft and all aspects of launch and recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 10:12
    VIRIN: 230405-F-BU839-1035
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

