A U.S. Air Force 74th Fighter Squadron dedicated crew chief prepares an A-10 pilot for takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Crew chiefs are responsible for identifying maintenance issues with their aircraft and all aspects of launch and recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7730295
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-BU839-1035
|Resolution:
|5170x3289
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT