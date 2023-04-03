A-10 makes final descent

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Domingue, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, displays a squadron patch at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Domingue will be the last pilot to fly the first retired A-10 out of Moody AFB to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

