U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Domingue, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, displays a squadron patch at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Domingue will be the last pilot to fly the first retired A-10 out of Moody AFB to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7730297
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-BU839-1024
|Resolution:
|2548x1699
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
