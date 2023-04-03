A-10 makes final descent

An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits under a sunshade before takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Tail number 80-149 took its final flight to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, where it will be preserved as much as possible while also providing parts to other A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
