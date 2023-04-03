Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8]

    A-10 makes final descent

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits under a sunshade before takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Tail number 80-149 took its final flight to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, where it will be preserved as much as possible while also providing parts to other A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 10:12
    Photo ID: 7730300
    VIRIN: 230404-F-BU839-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 makes final descent

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

