A-10 makes final descent

An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits under a sunshade before takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023. Tail number 80-149 took its final flight to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, where it will be preserved as much as possible while also providing parts to other A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

