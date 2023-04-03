U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Domingue, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, signs the inside of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023, before flying it for the final time to the “Boneyard” at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. The 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group will receive it and preserve what they can while also removing parts that can be used on other A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7730299
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-BU839-1008
|Resolution:
|4928x3126
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
