U.S. Air Force Capt. Kevin Domingue, 74th Fighter Squadron pilot, signs the inside of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2023, before flying it for the final time to the “Boneyard” at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. The 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group will receive it and preserve what they can while also removing parts that can be used on other A-10s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 10:12 Photo ID: 7730299 VIRIN: 230404-F-BU839-1008 Resolution: 4928x3126 Size: 8.08 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 makes final descent [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.