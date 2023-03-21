Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 23 of 25]

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control flight, uses a radio at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. Airmen use radios to communicate from the control tower to Airmen that are working on the flight line, including flying and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 20:01
    Photo ID: 7701337
    VIRIN: 230325-F-AR459-1895
    Resolution: 5096x3391
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

