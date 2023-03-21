Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023

A civilian performer flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. Civilian performers were part of the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona airshow, which also included the Thunderbirds and A-10C Thunderbolt II and F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|03.25.2023
|03.26.2023 20:00
|7701320
|230325-F-AR459-1872
|3449x2295
|1.63 MB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|0
|0
