    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 12 of 25]

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II flies alongside two HH-60W Jolly Green IIs during the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona airshow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The HC-130J and HH-60s simulated an air-to-air refuel as part of a combat search and rescue capability demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 20:01
    Photo ID: 7701326
    VIRIN: 230325-F-AR459-1878
    Resolution: 3204x4815
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIR SHOW
    A-10
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB

