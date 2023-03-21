A civilian performer flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. Civilian performers were part of the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona airshow, which also included the Thunderbirds and A-10C Thunderbolt II and F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 7701323 VIRIN: 230325-F-AR459-1874 Resolution: 3771x2509 Size: 951.57 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.