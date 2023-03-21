Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The A-10 is the Air Force’s primary close-air support aircraft for ground troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
