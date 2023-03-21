Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 20:01 Photo ID: 7701331 VIRIN: 230325-F-AR459-1887 Resolution: 1241x826 Size: 174.99 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.