    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 17 of 25]

    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A Red Bull pilot flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. Red Bull pilots performed an aerobatic routine as part of the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona
    airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

