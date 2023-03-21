U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Partick Glennon, 355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic chief controller, looks out of the control tower at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. Air traffic control Airmen are responsible for actions on the airfield, including flying and ground operations.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 20:01 Photo ID: 7701339 VIRIN: 230325-F-AR459-1897 Resolution: 4452x2962 Size: 3.83 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023 [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.