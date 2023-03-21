Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Airshow 2023

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II flies alongside two HH-60W Jolly Green IIs during the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona airshow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The HC-130J and HH-60s simulated an air-to-air refuel as part of a combat search and rescue capability demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
03.25.2023
03.26.2023
7701324
230325-F-AR459-1877
4278x2846
1.23 MB
|Location:
TUCSON, AZ, US
1
0
