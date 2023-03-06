Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaicel Adam-Perez is one of two personnel in support of contingency operations (PERSCO) members for over 120 members who are participating in Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 13, 2023. The team executes contingency responses, construction and expeditionary training while building partnerships with NATO allies.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
