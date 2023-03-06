CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaicel Adam-Perez is one of two personnel in support of contingency operations (PERSCO) members for over 120 members who are participating in Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 13, 2023. The team executes contingency responses, construction and expeditionary training while building partnerships with NATO allies.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 06:27 Photo ID: 7682446 VIRIN: 230313-F-IT949-1084 Resolution: 3400x3815 Size: 1.38 MB Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.