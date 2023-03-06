Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency response team leader, carries an M-249 light machine gun for force protection as part of Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 11, 2023. During the exercise the 435th Contingency Response Group trained to establish an expeditionary airfield using NATO allied and partner bases along with their own personnel, logistics and equipment; all while maintaining force protection during high exercise threat levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 06:27
    Photo ID: 7682438
    VIRIN: 230311-F-IT949-1135
    Resolution: 4200x3070
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Ramstein
    Chièvres
    StrongerTogether
    Agile Bison 23-1

