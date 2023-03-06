Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency response team leader, carries an M-249 light machine gun for force protection as part of Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 11, 2023. During the exercise the 435th Contingency Response Group trained to establish an expeditionary airfield using NATO allied and partner bases along with their own personnel, logistics and equipment; all while maintaining force protection during high exercise threat levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

