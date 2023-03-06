Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Weubold, right, 435th Contingency Response Group, contingency response element commander, discusses the upcoming redeployment to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, with Master Sgt. Blake Fagan, 435th CRG operations superintendent and white cell evaluator, during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 13, 2023.The group provides a scalable, cross-functional, rapidly deployable force designed to assess and open air bases, and perform initial airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

