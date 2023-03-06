Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tyler Fefee, 435th Contingency Response Squadron bare base flight commander, is responsible for safe living conditions for all members, along with operational infrastructure during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 11, 2023. Exercises like Agile Bison reinforce the importance of U.S. military members training on emergency response, logistics and force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

