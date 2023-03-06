Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group palletize equipment prior to their redeployment to Ramstein Air Base Germany, during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 13, 2023. During Agile Bison, the 435th CRG trained to establish an expeditionary airfield using NATO allies and partner bases along with the CRGs own personnel, logistics and equipment; all while maintaining force protection during high threat levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

