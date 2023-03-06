Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gage Rutz, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency Response team member, uses a laser rangefinder during training as part of Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2023. A laser rangefinder, also known as a laser telemeter, uses a laser beam to determine the distance to an object. As the sole unit in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa that provides expeditionary airfields on demand, the 435th Contingency Response Group utilizes and deploys small specialized teams throughout both continents to successfully implement their mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

