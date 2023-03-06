Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, left, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency response team leader, scopes out a potential target while Tech. Sgt. Bradon Bixby, 435th SFS white cell evaluator, gives the target specific instructions to hide during training as part of Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2023. Members of the 435th SFS received training on range estimation with an M-24 rifle, spotting scope and laser rangefinder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 06:29
    Photo ID: 7682441
    VIRIN: 230312-F-IT949-1015
    Resolution: 4006x4024
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    This work, Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein
    Chièvres
    StrongerTogether
    Agile Bison 23-1

