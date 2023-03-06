CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Edgmond, left, 435th Security Forces Squadron contingency response team leader, scopes out a potential target while Tech. Sgt. Bradon Bixby, 435th SFS white cell evaluator, gives the target specific instructions to hide during training as part of Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2023. Members of the 435th SFS received training on range estimation with an M-24 rifle, spotting scope and laser rangefinder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7682441
|VIRIN:
|230312-F-IT949-1015
|Resolution:
|4006x4024
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT